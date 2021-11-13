'We just want to make a difference': Youth clothing drive supports Indian farmers

EDMONTON -

Local youth are hosting a winter clothing drive to support struggling farmers in India protesting against legislation threatening their livelihood.

The Nanak Youth Association (NYA YEG) collected new and gently used blankets, socks, shoes, toques, sweaters, and shirts to send to farmers in India.

India passed three new bills last year that massively impacted the farming industry, namely striking the minimum support price the country offered farmers when purchasing their crops. The minimum support price insured farmers so they would make money even if crop prices dropped.

Now, crops can be purchased directly through corporations and private buyers who can set their own prices.

“Because of that bill, these farmers that are already in debt, already known for not being able to be able to meet their needs, are literally in crisis,” Sumrath said.

“If a lot of people donated that would be great,” Pari Grewal told CTV News Edmonton.

Sumrath said NYA YEG partnered with charities on the ground in India to ensure the clothes will be sent to affected farmers and those who are protesting the bills.

“We just want to make a difference,” Sumrath added. “These clothes are going to help them a lot in these cold months of winter.”

Donations will be accepted at the Gurdwara Dukj Nivaran Sahib at 430 66 St. SW on Saturday until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.