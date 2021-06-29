EDMONTON -- Drayton Valley RCMP continue to search for Derek John Henningsmoen, 65, who went missing on June 21.

Danica Sluchinski says her uncle has experienced strokes and mental illness in the past. She believe he is unaware of his whereabouts.

“We believe what led to the confusion is another stroke. We say confusion because his jacket, wallet, keys were found near the dog park and in the surrounding areas we found both of his shoes,” said Sluchinski.

With Alberta in the midst of a heat wave, Sluchinski is very concerned for her uncle’s well-being. She says RCMP have been very helpful in the search. Police have used drones, dogs, quads, helicopters and people on foot in an attempt to locate the missing man.

“It feels like we have searched every square inch of this town and haven’t come up with anything,” the niece said.

She says her uncle is very well known in the Drayton Valley Area and locals would easily recognize him.

“He’s been in this community for a very long time. He has long grey hair, he walks with a hunch, he walks with a shuffle, he can’t communicate very well, and he tends to wear a jacket on really hot days,” she said.

Henningsmoen’s family believes he may have headed towards Airdrie by hitching a ride at a nearby truck stop. He has two children who live in the city north of Calgary.

“His family misses him very much and we need him home,” she said.

Henningsmoen is described as:

150 pounds

5'6''

Shoulder length white hair

Blue eyes and wears glasses