EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is set to implement changes after spending nearly a year engaging with various communities in the city.

EPS began the community outreach after the death of George Floyd.

“It was important to us that we got out in the community and created a space to hear from people, we wanted to listen to people’s experiences, but we also wanted it to be about action,” said Chelsea Hawrelak, with EPS.

EPS said they reached out to racialized communities during the consultations. Members of the police force and the community were eager to participate in the consultations, according to Hawrelak.

“We tried to do a bit of a snowball effect, so we encouraged folks to tell other people that we wanted to hear from them, get connected in different ways,” said Hawrelak.

EPS hosted virtual meeting and podcasts as part of the consultations, because of COVID restrictions, but an effort was made to make sure people who might not feel comfortable around uniformed officers could participate, according to Hawrelak.

As a result of the consultations, EPS plans to implement several changes, including an expansion bias awareness training, new councils for implementing recommendations and the launch of a Know Your Rights campaign.

“Some changes will take time for us to put in place, but some were put in place right after sessions,” said Hawrelak.

“We need to do things differently, we need to work in partnership with the community… exploring those partnerships, those community-driven initiatives that can be police-supported but driven by the community.”

One of those changes being implemented in September is a desire for police to spend time with social agencies as part of their training.

“This September the recruit class will be doing that,” said Hawrelak. “They will be spending four shifts with social agencies around the city, learning from people, learning from the people that the agencies serve and that will be a standard part of their training moving forward.”

One of the councils being created, the Nîsohkamâkewin Council, will be for implementing recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

EPS said they plan to continue holding community listening sessions as a standard practice.

