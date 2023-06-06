'We never give up': RCMP helicopter joins search for 14-year-old boy in North Saskatchewan River

An RCMP helicopter is assisting with the search for the 14-year-old boy who went missing in the North Saskatchewan River nearly 48 hours ago.

The search for the teen swept away by the current near Terwillegar Park resumed Tuesday morning. The ground search was paused Tuesday afternoon, but the Mounties' helicopter is still looking for him.

Earlier on Tuesday, the RCMP flew from Terwillegar Park, all the way to downtown Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan.

Its helicopter has cameras, infrared and other tools to assist ground crews. The helicopter flies slowly and closer to the river and the officers inside look closely at the shoreline and just below the water surface, said Special Const. Al Miller.

"Sometimes you wouldn't see something with the naked eye but you can find somebody who might be in the bushes or otherwise not visible," Miller told CTV News Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

"It's just one tool. There's a massive effort by folks on the ground and boats on the water. While I was searching this morning I did see several boats on the water as well and people walking the shoreline that are also assisting in the search."

The helicopter is expected to search until sunset and join the efforts on Wednesday.

"We never give up," Miller said. "We're always hoping for the best."

RIVER DANGERS

The Lifesaving Society of Alberta reminds people who swim or play along the river to be careful.

"Things can go wrong in a matter of seconds," said Madison Lalonde, the society's member relations manager.

"Gauging the current speed and strength just by looking at the river is very, very difficult."

"Just because something looks calm on the surface is not an indicator of what's going on below."

Lalonde recommends not swimming in moving water, paying attention to signage and warnings, and not leaving children unattended near the river bank.

