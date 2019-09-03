It’s almost become an annual tradition and it happened again for an eighth straight time as the Eskimos lost 25-9 to Calgary in the Labour Day game.

Stamps’ quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell improved his perfect record to 6-0 in the annual Alberta showdown. The CFL’s Most Outstanding player in 2018 threw for 263 yards and one touchdown in his first game action in more than two months.

Mitchell hadn’t played since late June after sustaining a tear in the pectoral muscle of his throwing arm.

“I’m hurting. I’m not happy but we’ve got to flush this quick,” said Eskimos Quarterback Trevor Harris, who remains winless as a CFL starter in eight seasons against Calgary.

Harris leads the league in passing yards but the Eskimos are now winless in four games against division-leading Winnipeg and third-place Calgary.

Edmonton has surrendered the season series to both clubs after scoring just three touchdowns in those four games.

“We’ve just got to be better. I’ve got to be better,” said Harris, who leads a team that is struggling to finish drives.

The Eskimos are ranked eighth in the CFL for scoring in the red zone.

Calgary (6-4) moved into third place in the CFL West Division, while the Eskimos (6-5) dropped to fourth place with the Labour Day rematch fast approaching.

“We've got to have a sense of urgency. We've got to get our foot on the gas. We've got to get better and like I said, we will," said Harris before the Eskimos host the Stampeders on Saturday.