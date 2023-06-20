'We were actually shocked': How a June snowfall impacted Jasper and its tourists

The "exceptionally unusual" snowfall in Jasper on Monday caused damage and a number of rescues, officials said.

Parts of Jasper saw as much as 100 millimetres of rain and 40 centimetres of snow between Sunday night and Monday, Mayor Richard Ireland told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.

"I can't remember seeing snow like this in June in my lifetime," said Ireland, who was born and raised in the mountain town west of Edmonton.

Jasper looked more summery when Michelle Bakke-Purnell and her family arrived last Thursday.

They expected some rain during their camping trip, but they were "shocked" to see snow Monday.

"We woke up to the ground just completely covered. It was snowing so hard," Bakke-Purnell said.

The June snowfall downed several trees across the Town of Jasper, officials said. (Credit: Municipality of Jasper)

The snowfall downed trees all over town, according to Ireland, and damaged some homes, but "nothing really severe."

Jasper National Park crews assisted more than 60 tourists on Monday as a result of the snow, cold and wet weather.

Tour buses got stuck in snow and some campers were stranded, the park's resource conservation manager told CTV News Edmonton.

Six people were removed from Fisherman's Bay by boat, and a helicopter rescued a group of hikers from Skyline Trail after their tent collapsed.

"They were unable to make it out themselves and were not equipped to stay in the snow," David Argument said.

Maligne Lake Road will be closed for the next 48 to 72 hours, Argument said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb