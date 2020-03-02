EDMONTON -- An Alberta oilfield company is apologizing for distributing a graphic decal that appeared to use teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg's likeness.

"We recognize that it is not enough to apologize for the image associated with our company logo on the decals that circulated last week," a statement from X-Site Energy Services reads.

"This does not reflect the values of this company or our employees, and we deeply regret the pain we may have caused."

The Red Deer, Alta., business added it was recovering the stickers to destroy them and implementing safe workplace policies.

"We have let our employees, our families and our customers down with this careless action but, just as we are committed to help reduce our industry's environmental footprint, we are committed to learn from and correct our mistake.

"We will do better."

The image showed a pair of hands holding the braids of a female figure from behind. "Greta" was scrawled across her back. The logo of X-Site Energy Services sat directly below.

Images of the decal received swift criticism, and even prompted a Quebec politician to request the sticker be condemned in Canada's House of Commons.

Thunberg commented on the image over the weekend, saying, "They are starting to get more and more desperate… This shows that we're winning."

Alberta RCMP said they investigated the sticker, but found nothing that warranted a criminal act.