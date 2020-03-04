EDMONTON -- In the small town of Mayerthorpe, four statues and an obelisk stand on the very edge of town.

They’re part of a park, designed as a tribute to the town’s, and one of Canada’s darkest moments.

On March 3 of 2005, four Mounties were shot and killed on a rural property just outside the community, by a notorious local criminal, James Roszko.

The RCMP were guarding a quonset hut on Roszko’s property, during an investigation into an illegal marijuana grow operation, and auto parts chop shop.

Somehow, Roszko managed to sneak into the building. He armed himself with powerful guns, and ambushed the officers when they walked in.

Constables Leo Johnston, Brock Myrol, Peter Schiemann and Anthony Gordon would come to be known as the Fallen Four.

Tuesday evening, about 100 people gathered at the Fallen Four Memorial Park, to mark 15 years to the day since the tragedy.

“Tonight, we look to the light of candles to remember and honour them,” the Fallen Four Memorial Society’s Margaret Thibault told the crowd.

Thibault also shared her thoughts with CTV News Edmonton before the vigil.

“The day it happened, it just seemed like it tore the fabric of our country, and everyone went, ‘What the hell just happened?’”

“We just want to say, we still love you. We still think of you. We honour you and we remember you.”

The memorial was attended by residents, elected officials, RCMP officers, Alberta sheriffs and EMS crews.

“This tragedy brought this tiny town together and it brought people from far and wide who understand the grief that this community felt,” said Janet Jabush, Mayerthorpe’s mayor.

The crowd lit candles from five larger candles. Four of them represented Constables Johnston, Myrol, Schiemann and Gordon. A fifth represented all police officers who have died in the line of duty.

Thibault told the crowd, “candles represent the light of quiet faith, the light of courage, the light of memory, the light of hope for the future, and the strongest of all: the light of love.”