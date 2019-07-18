Red Cross Alberta is helping 34 people who were displaced by a fire in Mary Queen Park Wednesday evening.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to 108 Avenue and 115 Street at 6:28 p.m. and arrived to find an active fire in the basement of a building.

Less than 20 minutes later, the fire was declared out, but the blaze had affected nine suites.

A total of 14 adults and 15 children were displaced. The city's Emergency Support Response Team was tasked with helping all but five people, who did not need assistance.