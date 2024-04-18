Weekly provincial wildfire updates start Thursday

The first weekly wildfire status update from government officials will be provided Thursday.

Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen and an Alberta Wildfire representative will speak in Edmonton at 9:30 a.m.

Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

There are currently 50 wildfires across the province, 38 of which were active before the new year. The vast majority are under control and the rest are being held. All are located in northern and east-central Alberta.

