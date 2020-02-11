EDMONTON -- Mounties in Stony Plain arrested a "well-known offender" who they say fled during an attempted traffic stop.

Officers were patrolling the morning of Feb. 5 when they spotted Alexander Carriere driving a vehicle, according to Parkland RCMP.

Carriere was under a 24-hour house arrest order "stemming from numerous charges including criminal flight,” so police attempted to stop the vehicle.

It took off at high speed, and because RCMP said the suspect is known to flee from police and potentially pose a danger to the public, they did not give chase.

Carriere was tracked down and arrested on Feb. 9 and was carrying an unknown quantity of meth, according to police.

He's been charged with:

Flight from police

Failure to comply with release order conditions (three counts)

Driving while unauthorized

Possession of methamphetamine

He was held for a release hearing and remanded into custody.

His next court appearance will be Feb. 12 in Stony Plain Provincal Court.

He’s also appearing in court on Feb. 26 for outstanding charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operation while prohibited, dangerous operation, flight from a peace officer, mischief over $5,000 and driving an uninsured vehicle on the highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or local police.