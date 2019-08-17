West Edmonton death 'non-criminal': police
Officers closed off an area of green space Saturday afternoon, near Callingwood Drive east of Anthony Henday Drive.
Published Saturday, August 17, 2019 5:12PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 18, 2019 9:19AM MDT
A police investigation has determined a body discovered in west Edmonton Saturday afternoon was a non-criminal death.
Police were called to the area of Callingwood Road, east of Anthony Henday Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
Officers were seen focused on the brush inside the taped area and neighbours said police had been canvassing the neighbourhood for information related to the investigation. The homicide unit was also called out briefly.