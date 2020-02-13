EDMONTON -- A west Edmonton family doctor who was found guilty of unprofessional conduct has won his appeal of a disciplinary decision that would have seen his licence revoked.

In May 2019, a College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta hearing tribunal ordered Dr. David Odugbemi's practice permit to be cancelled after he acted unprofessionally and "demonstrated a pattern of ungovernable conduct."

But, Odugbemi successfully appealed two months later, arguing the decision was unreasonable and asking to bring new evidence forward in his defence.

A CPSA Council Review Panel granted the appeal after reviewing a professional review report.

"Cancelling a physician’s permit is a last resort—whenever possible, CPSA wants to work with physician’s to improve their practice and ensure they’re providing their patients with high-quality care," reads the Feb. 12 CPSA discipline report.

"It is important that any physician facing disciplinary action is able to present any relevant evidence in their defence."

The appeal returns Odugbemi's case to the hearing tribunal that issued the original decision.

UNPROFESSIONAL CONDUCT

The college investigated more than a dozen complaints it received about Odugbemi. In February 2015, it entered into an agreement with the doctor in an effort to "resolve issues arising from several significant complaints about his medical practice."

But, the May 2019 hearing panel found he didn't live up to the agreement, including provisions on "completion of a fitness-to-practice assessment," "quality of care improvement," and "payment of costs in a timely manner."

The tribunal also found he exceeded daily restrictions on the number of patients he was allowed to see.

"The Tribunal felt that the failure of a physician to do so is serious and undermines the integrity of the medical profession in the eyes of the public," read the tribunal's ruling in ordering his permit to be cancelled.

Odugbemi has held a licence in Alberta since 2004. Apart from a west Edmonton clinic, he also worked in Stony Plain and was a clinical lecturer at the University of Alberta.

The CPSA notes his practice permit is still active until a final decision on his case is made, but that he is not currently in practice.

It's not clear yet when the hearing panel will meet to adjudicate his case a second time.