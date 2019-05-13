

The Canadian Press





Onex Corp. has signed a friendly deal to buy WestJet Airlines Ltd. in a transaction it valued at $5 billion, including assumed debt.

Under the agreement announced Monday, Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company.

Shares in the airline closed at $18.52 on Friday.

WestJet founder and chairman Clive Beddoe said Onex is an ideal partner for the airline.

"I am particularly pleased that WestJet will remain headquartered in Calgary and will continue to build on the success that our 14,000 WestJetters have created," Beddoe said in a statement.

The deal comes after Onex approached the airline in March.

Onex Corp. is a private equity and credit firm based in Toronto.

More to come....