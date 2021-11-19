What the Nov. 19 partial lunar eclipse looked like in Edmonton, Alta.

EDMONTON -

The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years happened early Friday morning.

The below images were taken at the RASC Observatory at TELUS World of Science Edmonton.

The moon passed through Earth's shadow between midnight and 3 a.m., with the peak occurring just after 2 a.m. MT.

The more-than-three-hour event was the longest partial eclipse of this century and the longest in 580 years, according to NASA.

The space agency called it a "remarkably deep partial eclipse" as 97 per cent of the moon's diameter was expected to be covered by Earth's shadow.

The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years happened in the early hours of Nov. 19, 2021. (Courtesy: Frank Florian, TELUS World of Science Edmonton)

The eclipse should have been visible, pending weather, all over North America and the Pacific, as well as parts of South America, Australia and eastern Asia.