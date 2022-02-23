What to expect in Alberta Budget 2022
The government of Alberta appears poised to balance its books for the first time in years when it releases its 2022-23 budget on Thursday afternoon.
Finance Minister Travis Toews’ fiscal blueprint for the province has been made rosier as royalty revenues grow along with the price of oil, resulting in “a dramatic improvement in Alberta’s finances,“ according to Tuesday’s throne speech.
"We have an improving fiscal situation here in the province, certainly this year, but we have an improving fiscal trajectory as well," Toews said last week.
- Back in black? Alberta set to table budget reflecting 'improving fiscal situation'
- Alberta UCP promise to create jobs, boost health-care capacity in throne speech
As of last Friday, the price of West Texas Intermediate was up 73 per cent over the last year, and the price of Western Canadian Select boomed to more than 105 per cent over last year.
WTI was priced at US$96 at the end of last week, more than double the government’s estimate of US$46 outlined in Budget 2021.
The revenue generated by those oil prices is expected to dramatically cut into, if not eliminate, what was to be a $5.8-billion deficit as recently as November.
MacEwan University political scientist Chaldeans Mensah says while the surging royalty revenues will fill provincial coffers, they also prompt the government to make some potentially tough political and policy choices.
“People are going to be watching for how the government manages a windfall,” he said. “Will it be put to pay down the debt? Will it be put into the heritage savings fund?”
Toews has hinted both of those are in the budget plan, along with new investments in capital projects.
The province’s debt was projected to exceed $100 billion as of the latest fiscal update, published in late November.
Alberta’s government has balanced its books only once since 2008:, a $1.1-billion surplus in 2015-16.
Funding to expand health-care capacity is another potential big-ticket item hinted at in the throne speech, with Premier Jason Kenney telling reporters the rate of surgeries performed in charter facilities will rise from 15 per cent to 30 per cent in the coming years.
“This is one way of getting more surgeries done more efficiently and more quickly to reduce surgical wait times,” Kenney said Tuesday.
“One hundred per cent of the surgeries that will be funded through this initiative are publicly insured. No one has to get out their credit card.”
While oil prices bolster the province’s bottom line, high energy costs are showing up on Albertans’ utility bills, adding to a growing cost-of-living crunch already exacerbated by inflation.
Oil prices also aren’t everything when it comes to the province’s finances, the government claims, with Premier Kenney pointing to spending cuts in prior budgets as contributing to a reduced deficit.
“You'll see in tomorrow's budget Alberta is getting finances under control, thanks in part to some admittedly unpopular decisions we made,” Kenney said Wednesday.
- Alberta budget 2021: Finance minister defends public sector slashing, says 'we're not on a path of cost cutting'
Mensah says politics also play a role in this budget, with the premier up for an internal leadership review in April and provincial election to be held before May of 2023.
He says that means both the cuts that were seen in prior budgets and introducing a new government revenue source through taxes or fees are likely both off the table for tomorrow.
“People would see that as bad news,” he said. “The political dial will be moved only when people feel that this budget is going to address some of their concerns.”
Along those lines, the government hinted at the creation of a consumer protection rebate-style program to address soaring energy bills, as well as refreshing its familiar theme of reducing red tape.
The government’s challenge will be turning some of that big-picture fiscal good news into actual benefits for Albertans weary after nearly two years of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mensay says.
“The numbers are going to be very good,” he said of the debt and deficit.
“But [Kenney] has to deliver to meet the concerns of ordinary Albertans [who are] facing increasing costs and dealing with questions of affordability.”
Edmonton Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
LIVE at 3:15
LIVE at 3:15 | Copping to give COVID-19 update at 3:15 p.m.
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will take steps to end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
BREAKING | Ontario terminating state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario's state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convey protest will be terminated within the hour.
Ukrainian lawmakers approve nationwide state of emergency
Ukraine on Wednesday declared a nationwide state of emergency after Russian President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions.
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in Ukraine
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Why the West cares about the situation in Russia-Ukraine
As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, experts are warning the crisis may lead to a global conflict and could impact Western countries, including the state of their democracies.
Second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
A second shipment of Canadian lethal aid arrived in Ukraine Wednesday as part of the federal government’s promise to support its ally against Russian incursion.
OPP investigating criminal allegations involving Thunder Bay police
Ontario Provincial Police have launched a criminal investigation into members of the Thunder Bay Police Service.
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
No charges for Winnipeg protesters anticipated as long as they clear out by deadline: police
Winnipeg police do not anticipate any charges will be laid against protesters who have been occupying a section of downtown for nearly three weeks – provided they clear out by Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Calgary
-
Calgary police search for robbery suspect connected to at least 6 sexual assaults
Calgary police are investigating at least six robberies and related sexual assaults at businesses in the Montgomery, Chinook and Ogden areas over the last month.
-
'So many questions': Calgary's mayor challenges use of lethal force in weekend police response
The fatal weekend shooting of a man by the Calgary Police Service has prompted Calgary's mayor to question the use of lethal force and call for the adoption of mental health supports.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will take steps to end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
Saskatoon
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Saskatoon Police Service is advising the public to avoid an area in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
-
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
-
'High' patient numbers lead to challenges in Saskatoon emergency departments
Emergency departments at Saskatoon's three hospitals are experiencing challenges due to the high number of admitted patients.
Regina
-
'Every little bit helps': Sask. food banks feeling the effects of rising inflation
Food banks across Saskatchewan are experiencing an increase in demand and a decrease in food donations, a pattern many are saying is likely linked to rising grocery prices.
-
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will take steps to end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I truly believe that we are ready': N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21
The Nova Scotia government is moving up its timeline for easing public health restrictions. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, if the province continues to stay on its current course, all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be lifted on March 21.
-
P.E.I. to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced Wednesday that the province will scrap its COVID-19 vaccine passport system on Monday.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: COVID-19 has undermined the grieving process in Nova Scotia
Almost two years after a gunman impersonating a Mountie killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia, Mary Teed and her neighbours are still struggling with their grief -- but the horrific magnitude of the tragedy is only partly to blame.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario terminating state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario's state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convey protest will be terminated within the hour.
-
Ford government will rewrite Ontario law to delay budget, avoid paying personal penalty
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is rewriting a provincial law in order to delay the spring budget and avoid paying a personal penalty – a move that political critics believe is designed to give the government an advantage during the upcoming election.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will take steps to end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
Montreal
-
Quebec public health chief defends ending school masks, says it's for the sake of socially vulnerable kids
Boileau said the province considers it a priority to abandon children's mask use at school for kids' social and educational needs, but that the risk is 'calculated' since so many kids have already been exposed to COVID-19.
-
Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers
Face mask will no longer be mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers or a two-metre distance between people.
-
About one-third of Montrealers caught Omicron, giving city immunity boost: authorities
At least a million Montrealers caught COVID-19 in the most recent wave, making it easier for the city to safely enter this 'period of transition,' said its public health chief.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will take steps to end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
-
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
-
Ottawa city council approves free LRT service, free parking in downtown lots
The city of Ottawa is offering free LRT service and free parking in city lots in an effort to give people easier access to downtown.
Kitchener
-
SIU investigating sudden death in Brantford
The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a sudden death in Brantford.
-
Potholes causing bumpy road conditions for Waterloo Region drivers
Pothole season appears to be in full swing, with many of them now scattered all over Waterloo Region roads.
-
Flair Airlines adding jobs and expanding at Waterloo Region airport
A new plane, 50 new jobs and new routes are set to land at the Flair Airlines base at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge suspect with murder in connection with January shooting
Greater Sudbury Police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting Jan 21 that killed a 62-year old man.
-
Police say intoxicated suspect was pulling cars over in the middle of the street in Bruce Mines
A 36-year-old suspect from Thessalon is facing numerous charges after an incident Tuesday in Bruce Mines.
-
Ontario police forces investigate after possible member donations to convoy protests
Two Ontario police forces have launched internal investigations or reviews, saying some of their members appear to have donated to the convoy that blockaded Ottawa and other border crossings.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will take steps to end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
-
Mask mandate in city facilities 'just not feasible' once province ends restrictions: City of Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg says it will not be feasible to keep its mask mandate in place once the province does away with its public health restrictions.
-
No charges for Winnipeg protesters anticipated as long as they clear out by deadline: police
Winnipeg police do not anticipate any charges will be laid against protesters who have been occupying a section of downtown for nearly three weeks – provided they clear out by Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Vancouver
-
Major redevelopment proposed for Vancouver's flagship Hudson's Bay building
One of downtown Vancouver’s trademark buildings may soon have a new look.
-
Experts question Vancouver Police Department's approach to combatting stranger attacks
The VPD says part of its strategy is to increase boots on the ground in problem areas, but experts argue more specific data on these random attacks is needed to identify trends.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will take steps to end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Second judge to consider stay application for B.C. old-growth logging protesters
A judge hearing a request to stay proceedings against people arrested at old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island says the application has a reasonable prospect of success, but he wants another judge to consider it with “fresh eyes.”
-
Nanaimo man charged with randomly killing senior wants to represent himself in court
A Nanaimo, B.C., man charged with killing a beloved senior has told a judge he either wants to represent himself in court or have a very specific lawyer appointed to him.
-
Video of alleged theft at Victoria brewery erupts on social media
Victoria brewing company Whistle Buoy has taken to social media to try to identify four men who allegedly stole items from the downtown taproom this weekend.