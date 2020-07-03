EDMONTON -- City of Edmonton recreation centres will reopen with new rules July 6.

To begin with, visitors will have to book a time slot online, so facilities can manage the number of people inside according to provincial health guidelines.

Facilities will provide hand sanitizer, mark one way traffic-flow, issue reminders to physical distance, and boost their cleaning procedures.

Swim instructors will coach one student at a time.

And, visitors are recommended to wear a mask when not exercising too strenuously.

“We look forward to welcoming Edmontonians back into our facilities, but we are asking that everyone learns how the experience will be different and what they’ll need to consider,” Roger Jevne, branch manager of community and recreation facilities, said, adding the changes are bing made for staff and public safety.

“We are committed to ensuring our members can get back to their recreation activities in as enjoyable and safe a way as possible,” said Jevne. “We know our visitors will understand these modifications and do their part to follow public health guidelines.”

The City will also begin offering outdoor fitness classes, as indoor sessions are not currently available.

Fitness centres and gyms for badminton and pickle ball at Terwillegar, Commonwealth, Clareview, and the Meadows Community recreation centres will reopen July 6.

Pools at the rec centres in Clareview, Bonnie Doon and Jasper Place will reopen July 20.

Kinsmen Sports Centre's fitness centres and some field house amenities will reopen July 13, but a partial reopening of its pools to the public won't happen until Aug. 4.

Reservations for fitness centres and gymnasiums open 1:30 p.m. on July 3, and for pools on July 13.

Rules, pricing and membership information can be found online.

Ice rinks began reopening July 2.