When is the best time to get a booster after catching Omicron? Here's Alberta's official guidance
Alberta's recommendation to anyone who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and hasn't had their booster shot yet is to wait until their symptoms go away.
The province's top doctor clarified Alberta's position on Thursday during a provincial pandemic update.
"We have heard that is a common question, and we recently updated a clinical bulletin to physicians and pharmacists to provide them with information, as patients are coming to them with that question," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.
"The national advisory committee and our own Alberta advisory committee have debated this question on numerous occasions and they have landed on the recommendation that someone can consider going for a booster once they are feeling better from their infection."
- How long should you wait for your third COVID-19 vaccine dose?
- Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms? Hold off on getting your booster shot, experts say
FOLLOWING NACI'S FOOTSTEPS
Booster doses are given to people with complete vaccine series to enhance waning protection.
Hinshaw's guidance to practitioners, dated Dec. 24, advises them to "counsel patients on timing" and consider several factors, including a patient's risks of exposure and severe illness from re-infection.
She noted in the letter there is insufficient evidence to recommend a specific optimal interval, and since the available evidence does not suggest an increased risk of a severe reaction in those previously infected, Alberta would be following the leadership of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.
"If you speak to a dozen experts, you'll get a dozen opinions because ultimately each interval has pros and cons, which is why we've chosen to allow people to receive it once they've recovered from their infection while at the same time providing a range of information to clinicians," Hinshaw commented on Thursday.
Ontario's top doctor has said waiting to get a booster shot for 30 days after an active infection is "immunologically" the best, as it allows antibodies to decline and a patient to make a complete recovery.
British Columbia recommends patients get boosted after completing their self-isolation period and 10 days have passed since the start of symptoms.
Hinshaw told Alberta physicians to factor in a patient's potential infection-acquired immunity, variants of concern, and their work and living situation when assessing a patient's risk of re-infection.
As of Jan. 12, 27.6 per cent of eligible Albertans had received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Third-dose vaccination rates were above 70 per cent in all age groups above 70 years old, and grew lower with a decline in population age. Less than 15 per cent of adults under the age of 30 had received a third dose of vaccine in Alberta.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Omicron could soon peak and hospitalizations may surge, Tam says
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and new modelling forecasts a 'large surge' and potential peak in new cases this month, before declining in February.
LIVE | B.C. likely hit COVID-19 transmission peak last weekend, officials say, revealing latest data
The latest COVID-19 wave may be on a downward trajectory in B.C., health officials announced Friday.
Three children dead in Ontario First Nation house fire, chief says
A First Nation chief says three children have died in a house fire in northwestern Ontario.
One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion
One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.
Ontario woman with Stage 4 colon cancer has life-saving surgery postponed indefinitely
A 30-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer has had her surgery postponed indefinitely and says it could be too late to save her if the procedure keeps getting pushed back.
Severe COVID-19, newborn deaths more likely among pregnant people when unvaccinated: study
A new study has found that pregnant people were more likely to see severe outcomes of COVID-19 and more likely to lose their baby if they weren't vaccinated.
Canada's Alphonso Davies has heart muscle issue after COVID-19
Alphonso Davies' return from a bout of COVID-19 has been put on hold with Bayern Munich saying the Canadian star shows signs of an inflammation of the heart muscle.
P.E.I. reports first COVID-19 related deaths; 8 in hospital with virus Friday
Prince Edward Island is reporting the province's first two deaths related to COVID-19.
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations grew by 38 on Thursday to a total of 786, as ICU admissions decreased from 82 to 79.
-
Omicron could soon peak and hospitalizations may surge, Tam says
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and new modelling forecasts a 'large surge' and potential peak in new cases this month, before declining in February.
-
University of Calgary, SAIT extend online learning through February
The University of Calgary will be extending online classes until Feb. 19, with no return to in-person learning until after reading week.
Saskatoon
-
'It all feels so surreal': Saskatoon man wins $50M Lotto Max jackpot
A Saskatoon man has claimed his $50 million jackpot.
-
Sask. teachers dealing with 'chaos' as Omicron spreads through schools
The Omicron COVID-19 variant has arrived in Saskatchewan schools, with as many as 40 outbreaks and more than 1,000 cases across the province.
-
As investigation into Saskatoon girl's death continues, rally calls for charges to be laid
Dozens of people marched from Saskatoon Police Service headquarters to City Hall on Thursday calling for charges to be laid against the person driving the vehicle in a crash that killed a nine-year-old girl.
Regina
-
'Trust was broken': Another long-time Ukabam patient takes stand in sexual assault trial
The sexual assault trial of a former Regina doctor continued on Friday, with the fourth complainant taking the stand.
-
Suspicious cats, a frustrated grandparent and a lost phone make up RCMP's list of "unique" 911 calls in 2021
Last year Saskatchewan RCMP’s Divisional Operational Communications Centre (DOCC) received a total of 350,667 calls, which was up 8.5 per cent from 2020.
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19, said he didn't know he had been infected
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. reports first COVID-19 related deaths; 8 in hospital with virus Friday
Prince Edward Island is reporting the province's first two deaths related to COVID-19.
-
N.S. reports 57 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Friday, 10 in intensive care
Six more people have been admitted to hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, along with six others discharged.
-
911 call leads to arrest, impaired driving charge: N.S. RCMP
RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a 38-year-old Bible Hill, N.S. woman for impaired driving following a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
-
High-ranking Toronto police officer charged with impaired driving after crash on Highway 401
A senior Toronto police officer has been charged and suspended with pay after he was caught allegedly driving while impaired with an open bottle of liquor following a collision on Highway 401 on Thursday.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Fran’s Restaurant owner looks to more than 80-year history in the wake of a fourth pandemic wave
In 1940, a modest 10-stool diner serving eggs, bacon and coffee 24-hours a day opened at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue. Now, the local chain that’s taken on the name Fran’s Restaurant has weathered more than 80 years in Toronto, from the Second World War to the fourth pandemic wave.
Montreal
-
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will be lifted on Monday
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will no longer be in effect as of Monday, Jan. 17. as officials predict the province's explosive Omicron is coming to its peak. The premier also said he hopes that restaurants and other venues will be able to open in the coming weeks.
-
Almost 70 per cent of carbon dioxide readers delivered to Quebec schools
With the in-person start of the school year just days away, the Quebec government says it has delivered 68 percent of the 90,000 carbon dioxide (CO2) readers it promised to install in each classroom of every school by the end of December 2021.
-
Teen dies after shooting in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood
A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in Montreal's Plateau borough.
Ottawa
-
One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion
One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa as province reaches record hospitalizations
Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Ottawa as the province records its highest number of hospitalizations ever from the virus.
-
5 things you need to know before Ottawa students return to school
Here are a few things parents should keep in mind when school returns on Monday, including how to use rapid tests and when to keep your child at home.
Kitchener
-
Hospitals strained amid 'widespread community transmission' of COVID-19: Dr. Wang
Waterloo Region's hospitals continue to experience capacity issues as COVID-19 cases surge in the community.
-
Extreme cold warning issued for Waterloo-Wellington
Wind chill values near -30 C expected to develop overnight Friday
-
Damage from Bright house fire estimated at $400,000
Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Bright that caused approximately $400,000 in damage.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury gym owner hit with $880 fine for running unauthorized day camp during lockdown
A Sudbury gym owner who ran a day camp while his gym was forced to close because of the COVID-19 lockdown has been fined $800.
-
Child, 10, in critical condition in the Sault following crash; driver charged with impaired
A 10-year-old passenger is in hospital in critical condition following a single-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Huron Shores, east of Thessalon.
-
Three children dead in Ontario First Nation house fire, chief says
A First Nation chief says three children have died in a house fire in northwestern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
More than 500 people in hospital with COVID-19, five deaths on Friday
More than 500 people are now in hospital with COVID-19 in Manitoba, with another five deaths reported on Friday.
-
Crews fighting fire at home on Maryland Street
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is fighting a fire that broke out at a home on Maryland Street Friday morning.
-
Three children dead in Ontario First Nation house fire, chief says
A First Nation chief says three children have died in a house fire in northwestern Ontario.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C. likely hit COVID-19 transmission peak last weekend, officials say, revealing latest data
The latest COVID-19 wave may be on a downward trajectory in B.C., health officials announced Friday.
-
Unvaccinated people 12 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19: B.C. Health Ministry
Health officials continue to urge British Columbians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with the latest modelling data providing details on hospitalization rates in the province.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C.'s COVID-19 hospitalization total to jump as province changes reporting system
The B.C. government has announced it's moving to a system of "census hospitalization reporting," meaning that every patient in hospital who tests positive for COVID-19 will be included in daily numbers.
Vancouver Island
-
Unvaccinated people 12 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19: B.C. Health Ministry
Health officials continue to urge British Columbians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with the latest modelling data providing details on hospitalization rates in the province.
-
LIVE
LIVE | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials provide update, new modelling
The province will release data on new cases and hospitalizations Friday afternoon, following a live update on COVID-19 modelling with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.
-
Seniors escape Comox Valley house fire with 'not even the clothes on their back'
Crews from Oyster River Fire Rescue responded to an abandoned 911 call from a home on Winn Road at approximately 6:45 a.m. and then received a second call from a neighbour indicating a structure was on fire.