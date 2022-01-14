When is the best time to get a booster after catching Omicron? Here's Alberta's official guidance

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island