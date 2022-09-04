'Why not bring the vacation here?': Caribbean culture on display

The second annual Cocktails and Jerk Festival is taking over Dr. Wilbert Mcintyre Park this weekend, giving people a taste of Caribbean culture.

"Good vibes, good food, good people, good energy, a nice day, some cocktails, can't go wrong with that," said Dewayne Taylor, the festival organiser.

The idea for the festival came about during the pandemic lockdowns.

"I wanted to go somewhere, so I thought, 'Why not bring the vacation here?'" said Taylor.

The festival features 10 food vendors with over a dozen different types of food, live music, performances and, of course, cocktails.

On Saturday the festival was nearly at capacity after opening, which Taylor called a "success."

The Cocktails and Jerk Festival runs until 9 p.m. Sunday.