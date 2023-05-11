Wildwood evacuation order lifted after 1 week, residents to remain on alert

Roadblocks at the Wildwood, Lobstick Resort and Hansonville communities in Yellowhead County were taken down Thursday morning.

The county ended a week-long evacuation order at 8 a.m.

"Please don't be surprised in Lobstick Resort, Hansonville, at what you see. There are some homes that are down," chief administrative officer Luc Mercier told residents during an announcement with Mayor Wade Williams Wednesday afternoon.

"It will be a little bit of a different scene for you when you show up."

County officials have not detailed the extent of the damage.

Two out-of-control wildfires in the area were last assessed at 7,250 and 2,400 hectares in size on Wednesday.

The estimated 300 returning residents were told to remain prepared to leave within 30 minutes if the fire risk increased.

Hot and dry conditions are expected throughout the weekend.

"Whether there is a fire in your immediate backyard now or not, with the warm temperatures we are afraid with what would happen. Every single resident of this county should have an evacuation plan," Williams said.

Mercier added, "We are not sending you back and planning to evacuate you at the same time. What we’re saying is that you can go home. We feel it’s safe right now."

Sprinklers and hosers will remain installed throughout the community.

Residents were told to confirm their utilities are working and to contact providers with any issues. Community services like grocers and fuel stations were also reopening, but with reduced service levels.

Help is available at 1-833-334-4630.

Evacuations for the nearby communities of Entwistle and Evansburg were ended earlier in the week.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa