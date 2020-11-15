EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 991 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths related to the disease on Sunday.

According to the latest data, there are 9,618 active cases in the province with 262 Albertans in hospital.

Fifty-eight of those in hospital are in intensive care.

The deaths include a Calgary man in his 90s at the Foothills Medical Centre, where there are two active outbreaks affecting a total of 92 patients and staff.

In Edmonton, three people at the Edmonton General Care Centre died: a man and woman in their 80s, and another woman in her 90s.

As well, an Edmonton woman in her 60s linked to the Misericordia Community Hospital outbreak and a woman in her 90s linked to the South Terrace Continuing Care facility outbreak died.

In total, 407 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

A day earlier, the province counted more than 1,000 cases for the first time and passed 400 deaths.

Alberta Health’s data remains incomplete as technical issues continue to trouble lab testing numbers.