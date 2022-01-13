Witnesses of northwest Edmonton hit-and-run sought by EPS
The Edmonton Police Service is seeking witnesses of a Monday hit-and-run collision in the northwest after an 83-year-old was hospitalized.
Police say the accident occurred between 9:30 and 10 a.m. when a white five-tonne cube truck eastbound on 128 Avenue collided with a Subaru Impreza southbound on 149 Street.
After the collision, the truck continued eastbound on 128 Avenue, EPS says.
The elderly driver of the Impreza was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"Anyone that may have witnessed this collision or who may have dashcam video of this Jan. 10th incident is asked to contact the EPS 780-423-4567," police said in a statement.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
LIVE NOW
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Unvaccinated Canadian truckers will have to quarantine under new mandate, feds say
The federal government says that unvaccinated Canadian truckers will not be exempted from the new federal vaccine mandate for truck drivers coming into effect this weekend.
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will be lifted on Monday
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will no longer be in effect as of Monday, Jan. 17. as officials predict the province's explosive Omicron is coming to its peak. The premier also said he hopes that restaurants and other venues will be able to open in the coming weeks.
Prince Andrew loses Royal and military links, no longer 'His Royal Highness'
Prince Andrew had his military links and royal patronages removed and will no longer be known as 'His Royal Highness,' Buckingham Palace said, as the son of Queen Elizabeth II fights a U.S. lawsuit in which he is accused of sex abuse.
What military affiliations and royal patronages did Prince Andrew have in Canada?
Prince Andrew, the member of the Royal Family currently embroiled in an ongoing sex abuse lawsuit, has renounced his military affiliations and royal patronages. CTVNews.ca looks at the patronages the Duke of York held in Canada.
'It seemed like a safe plan': Canadians who tested positive for COVID-19 abroad say they're paying for it
Canadians stuck abroad after testing positive for COVID-19 during a trip are warning others who are travelling during the Omicron wave to plan for travel disruptions that could cost thousands of dollars and keep them away from home for much longer than expected.
Quebec parents could be asked to supervise classrooms if teachers are sick
Ministry documents show that if too many teachers are out sick with COVID-19, parents may be asked to supervise the classroom in their place. In a press conference, authorities said no further changes are planned at schools, including in ventilation or teachers' masks.
O'Toole says he opposes Quebec's plan to 'tax and target' the unvaccinated
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says while he respects provincial jurisdiction, he opposes Quebec's plan 'to tax and target' those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Health Canada in 'final stages' of reviewing Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 drug
Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says the agency is working through the final stages of its review of Pfizer's promising antiviral treatment.
Inside an ICU where 70 per cent of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated
This is where the Omicron wave is starting to show its worst side: inside the ICU at Toronto General, which is filling up with critically ill COVID-19 patients, the majority of whom are unvaccinated.
Calgary
-
Council agrees to 'start fresh' on new arena deal, explore interest from partners
A deal to partner with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) to build a new arena may have died when the calendar flipped to 2022, but city council has pledged to "start fresh" and gauge the interest of the Flames' ownership group about whether to forge ahead.
-
Alberta looking to attract tech talent with new immigration program
The Accelerated Tech Pathway will provide a fast track to permanent residence for skilled tech workers who want to move to Alberta.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney, Hinshaw to give afternoon update
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will join Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw for a provincial pandemic update Thursday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
-
'Life rich with adventure': Metis community mourns loss of Sask. WWII veteran Louis Roy
One of the oldest Metis veterans of the Second World War died Tuesday at the age of 101 at a long-term care home in northern Saskatchewan.
-
Don't play 'roulette' with getting COVID-19, Sask. expert says
A new poll suggests most Canadians believe they will contract COVID-19, though more than one-in-three people in Saskatchewan believe they can still avoid infection.
Regina
-
945 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan added 945 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing active cases up to 9,252.
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
-
Apartment fire east of downtown cuts power to Carmichael Outreach, displaces residents
Carmichael Outreach Centre was forced to suspend all operations Thursday, thanks to a nearby fire at an apartment complex.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports four new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, at-home learning extended for one week
New Brunswick health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
N.B. moves to strictest level of its COVID-19 Winter Plan, 104 in hospital Thursday
New Brunswick will be moving into Level 3 of its COVID-1-9 Winter Plan effective 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
-
P.E.I. extends current health measures until Jan. 24, including online learning
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King announced Thursday that the province will extend the current health measures in place until at least Jan. 24, based on the recommendation of Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer. Those measures include online learning for Island students and teachers.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor says he 'can't guarantee' that businesses will reopen on Jan. 26
It’s unclear if businesses ordered closed by the Ontario government last week will get to reopen on Jan. 26 after the province’s top doctor revealed Thursday that he “can’t guarantee” that new public health restrictions will lift on that date.
-
Ontario woman with Stage 4 colon cancer has life-saving surgery postponed indefinitely
A 30-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer has had her surgery postponed indefinitely and says it could be too late to save her if the procedure keeps getting pushed back.
-
Ontario to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to immunocompromised Ontarians
Immunocompromised Ontarians can book appointments for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow.
Montreal
-
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will be lifted on Monday
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will no longer be in effect as of Monday, Jan. 17. as officials predict the province's explosive Omicron is coming to its peak. The premier also said he hopes that restaurants and other venues will be able to open in the coming weeks.
-
'We’re fed up': Montreal pizzeria vows to reopen in violation of COVID-19 restrictions
A Mile End pizzeria called Keste says it will open at full capacity at the end of January, even if COVID-19 restrictions are still in place.
-
Quebec parents could be asked to supervise classrooms if teachers are sick
Ministry documents show that if too many teachers are out sick with COVID-19, parents may be asked to supervise the classroom in their place. In a press conference, authorities said no further changes are planned at schools, including in ventilation or teachers' masks.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Three injured in explosion, major fire at Merivale Road building
Fire officials say two people were injured in an explosion on Merivale Road on Thursday afternoon.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa on Thursday
One more person has died from COVID-19 in Ottawa as the number of hospitalizations in the city holds steady.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rideau Canal Skateway opens on Friday morning
The National Capital Commission has announced the full 7.8 km stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway will open at 8 a.m. Friday.
Kitchener
-
New COVID-19 assessment centres opening in Waterloo Region to ease hospital pressures
Two new COVID-19 clinical assessment centres are opening in Waterloo Region, the latest effort to ease pressure on local hospitals.
-
$363K of Ferrero Rocher chocolates stolen from Baden, Ont.
The search is on for approximately $363,000 worth of Ferrero Rocher chocolates that were stolen from a Baden, Ont. lot on Christmas Eve.
-
1 COVID-19-related death reported in Waterloo Region; 99 in hospital
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to COVID-19 on Thursday as hospitalizations remained unchanged at 99.
Northern Ontario
-
One new COVID-related death, hospitalizations rise in northeastern Ontario
Another person has died from COVID-19, the Porcupine Health Unit said Thursday, marking the 32nd pandemic-related death in the health unit's coverage area.
-
Cambrian College theory courses will remain online for the rest of the term
With the surge of COVID-19 cases, Cambrian College announced Thursday that plans to return to in-person learning are being cancelled for the rest of the winter term.
-
Sudbury resident charged with drug offences following raid of Espanola home
A 36-year-old Sudbury resident is in police custody following a raid on a John Street residence in Espanola this week that netted thousands of dollars in illegal drugs and cash.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba schools to no longer provide notification of COVID-19 close contacts
Manitoba schools will no longer provide close contact notification or letters on individual COVID-19 cases in school, a change the province says is required due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unvaccinated Canadian truckers will have to quarantine under new mandate, feds say
The federal government says that unvaccinated Canadian truckers will not be exempted from the new federal vaccine mandate for truck drivers coming into effect this weekend.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations near 500 in Manitoba, nine more deaths on Thursday
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 continues to rise in Manitoba, nearing 500 on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
'Do not approach him, call 911': Inmate with history of violence has escaped B.C. jail
A man being held in a Surrey, B.C., jail has escaped, Mounties said in an advisory released about 90 minutes after they were informed of his disappearance.
-
Only 2 regions of B.C. had COVID-19 test positivity rates of 10% or lower last week
With B.C.'s COVID-19 testing system at capacity due to the Omicron variant, the province has prioritized tests for those most in need of them, sending test positivity rates skyrocketing.
-
Former youth pastor's appeal of sexual assault conviction dismissed by B.C. judges
A former youth pastor's appeal of his sexual assault conviction has been dismissed by a panel of B.C. judges.
Vancouver Island
-
First Nation chief accuses BC Ferries of racism over new vessel name
The chief of a Vancouver Island First Nation is accusing BC Ferries of racism and discrimination after the ferry operator chose a name favoured by a different First Nation for one of its new vessels.
-
Courtenay, B.C. sees 127% increase in overdoses in 2021
The number of overdoses recorded in B.C. rose by nearly a third last year compared to 2020, and communities on Vancouver Island were not spared the increase.
-
Multiple privacy breaches linked to Victoria councillor's email, city confirms
CFAX 1070 has learned that on three different occasions in 2021, internal investigations conducted by the City of Victoria determined that Councillor Ben Isitt’s use of information from emails collected using his position as a councillor contravened provisions of British Columbia’s Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection Act.