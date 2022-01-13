Witnesses of northwest Edmonton hit-and-run sought by EPS

The Edmonton Police Service is seeking witnesses of a Monday hit-and-run collision in the northwest after an 83-year-old was hospitalized.

Police say the accident occurred between 9:30 and 10 a.m. when a white five-tonne cube truck eastbound on 128 Avenue collided with a Subaru Impreza southbound on 149 Street.

After the collision, the truck continued eastbound on 128 Avenue, EPS says.

The elderly driver of the Impreza was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Anyone that may have witnessed this collision or who may have dashcam video of this Jan. 10th incident is asked to contact the EPS 780-423-4567," police said in a statement.