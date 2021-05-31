EDMONTON -- Police are looking for witnesses in a hit-and-run involving an SUV and a man crossing an intersection in downtown Fort McMurray.

Mounties say they received a call on April 30 between 10:50 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. about a reported dark-coloured SUV that struck a man near the intersection of Hardin Street and Biggs Avenue. The driver then drove away towards Main Street and Memorial Drive, said RCMP.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.