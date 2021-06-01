EDMONTON -- A 75-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Lacombe, Alta., on Tuesday morning.

A truck hit a vehicle in the area of Highway 2A and Township Road 400 at approximately 11:45 a.m., RCMP said.

The truck was southbound on Highway 2A when it crossed the centreline and struck the northbound vehicle, RCMP said.

The driver of the vehicle died on scene, RCMP said, and her passenger, a 72-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

The 41-year-old truck driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.