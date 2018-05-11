Edmonton police said an Edmonton woman was facing a number of forgery and theft charges in connection to the theft of funds from a local organization.

Officers in EPS West Division were called to an organization in the area of 172 Street and 99 Avenue on March 23, 2018, over a reported assault.

While investigating that case, investigators found the female complainant, identified as 49-year-old Jodi Zemrau, had outstanding charges stemming from the fraud of a local business about six years before.

Back in 2012, it’s alleged she created a false business and used it to defraud the company she worked for, she allegedly used company credit cards to make personal purchases and that she reportedly provided false certifications to her employer.

Police said their recent investigation revealed Zemrau had reportedly applied to work with the organization in October, 2017, and allegedly provided a false document when asked to provide a police information check. The organization also reported that between late December 2017 and late February 2018 Zemrau reportedly stole more than $5,000, by allegedly writing and then cashing unauthorized cheques.

Zemrau was arrested on April 19, and charged with uttering a forged document, and theft over $5,000 – she’s also facing the outstanding charges dating back to 2012, which include three counts of fraud over $5,000, and single charges of uttering a forged document and theft under $5,000.

Police said they believe the accused may have defrauded other organizations, and released her photo to encourage any other complainants to come forward – it’s believed she also used an alias, and may be recognized as Kristina Milke.

Zemrau is described as:

177.5 cm (5’10”)

113 kg (250 lbs)

Police are still investigating, and ask anyone who may have been defrauded by Zemrau to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).