Woman hospitalized after crash with grader in north Edmonton

A car collided with a grader at the intersection of 50 Street and 137 Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) A car collided with a grader at the intersection of 50 Street and 137 Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories