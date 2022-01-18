Woman killed in rollover crash west of Edmonton

A 28-year-old passenger is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Yellowhead County last Friday.

The driver of a GMC Sierra lost control on Highway 16 after a silver or grey SUV passed him on the westbound lanes near Range Road 150 at approximately 1:45 p.m., RCMP said.

The truck went onto the median, rolled and the passenger was ejected before it came to a rest, RCMP said.

The woman, 28, was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital where she died, police said. The driver, a 48-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Mounties want to talk to the occupants of the silver or grey SUV.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call RCMP at 780-723-8822 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.