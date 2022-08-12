Woman on bike arrested with saw, catalytic converters in Fort Saskatchewan: RCMP

A 42-year-old woman is facing a number of charges after police in Fort Saskatchewan say they caught her with two catalytic converters, a saw and bolt cutters on Tuesday afternoon.

Mounties say they received a call at 4:15 p.m. that the woman was under a pickup truck when she "cut something off the bottom of the vehicle and rode away on a bicycle."

Officers were able to get a photo of the suspect and arrested her a short distance away from the scene, a Friday news release said.

The woman, who police did not name, has been charged with:

Theft from a motor vehicle

Possession of break-in tools

Mischief under $5,000

Failing to comply with release order

She is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Aug. 18.