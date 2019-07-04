The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate after a woman complained that she was injured during an arrest 11 months ago.

A 28-year-old woman says that her arm was broken when she was arrested by a Stony Plain RCMP officer on Aug. 25, 2018.

ASIRT says that no further information will be released while their investigation is underway.

ASIRT is called in to investigate incidents involving police in Alberta resulting in serious injury or death to any person.