EDMONTON -- A 58-year-old woman is dead after he was hit by a vehicle near Athabasca Tuesday afternoon.

A pickup truck was stopped on the side of Highway 2, south of Athabasca, at approximately 2 p.m. after an item fell out of its box, RCMP said.

As the pickup truck attemped to get back on the road it struck one of its occupants who was still outside, police said.

EMS responded but the woman from Perryvale, Alta., died on scene, RCMP said.

The crash is under investigation.