

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A woman who tried to use a credit card that had been stolen during a string of crimes involving theft and breaking and entering is wanted by Red Deer RCMP.

The credit card was stolen along with a purse from a fitness business in Red Deer while the victim worked out. By the time she discovered the theft and cancelled her credit cards, three attempts had already been made to use them.

Police said thieves then used the victim’s house keys to break into her home. The unidentified suspects stole large amounts of jewelry and several thousand dollars in electronics.

The woman in pictures released by police was seen on camera attempting to use the stolen credit card at a bank shortly after the purse was stolen.

Anyone who knows the suspect or has information about the crime is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Those with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.