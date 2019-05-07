A worker died at a site near Fox Creek, Alta., Tuesday morning, RCMP said.

Police and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) responded to a worksite at a rural location after a worker was killed at approximately 10:30 a.m.

RCMP did not have information about the victim.

OHS is investigating the death, which has been deemed non-criminal by police.

Fox Creek is approximately 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.