Worker killed at site northwest of Edmonton
A worker was killed at a site near Fox Creek, Alta., Tuesday morning. (Facebook)
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 9:12PM MDT
A worker died at a site near Fox Creek, Alta., Tuesday morning, RCMP said.
Police and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) responded to a worksite at a rural location after a worker was killed at approximately 10:30 a.m.
RCMP did not have information about the victim.
OHS is investigating the death, which has been deemed non-criminal by police.
Fox Creek is approximately 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.