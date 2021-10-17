York United draws 1-1 with FC Edmonton

York United didn't help its Canadian Premier League playoff chances a lot Sunday drawing 1-1 with visiting FC Edmonton.

York is chasing Pacific, Cavalry, Forge, and Halifax holding down the first to fourth playoff spots respectively.

Edmonton's Easton Ongario scored two minutes into the second half.

York quickly drew level six minutes later on a goal from Jordan Faria.

York is on the road facing Atletico Ottawa next Sunday. FC Edmonton travels to Vancouver Island to take on Pacific on Oct. 26.

In Sunday's other CPL match, Calgary's Cavalry FC drew 0-0 with the Halifax Wanderers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2021.