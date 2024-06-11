You can get a discount if you bike to these local businesses in June

It's Bike Month in Edmonton and the city is encouraging more people to cycle around, offering financial incentives and education.

Edmonton's bike education street team is hosting free guided ride-alongs through various parts of the city. The next scheduled one is on Thursday and goes through Royal Gardens, Lendrum and Blue Quill.

The city also compiled maps of cycling routes ranging from five kilometres to 50 through Ride with GPS.

Currently, there are 23 businesses people can cycle to in June in order to get a discount or promotion. A full list and map is available on the City's website.

Registration for businesses to join the Bike Month promotion is still open.