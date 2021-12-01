You can help build a giant LEGO village at this Edmonton mall

Kingsway Mall is inviting kids and their families to create LEGO buildings and Christmas tree ornaments for a giant holiday village.

"Build a Village at Kingsway" is a way to bring the community together and create something everyone can appreciate, said organizer Colin Ross.

"You don't have to be good at building LEGO to get a lot of joy out of it," he said.

Ross says LEGO is a great medium to build with because it doesn't need a lot of explanation and people of all ages know what it is.

"You can bring a family in, put some random LEGO in front of them and let the imagination of the kid or family take over, and in the end you'll get something amazing you probably wouldn't have thought of on your own," said Ross.

"It's fun and you get to be creative when you build something," said Tiffany Melnychuk.

The Melnychuk family saw a poster for the event at the mall earlier in the week and came back to enjoy some building time together.

"We've been playing LEGO for quite some time through the pandemic and we were through the mall and saw the poster and there was no way we couldn't stop in," said Christina Melnychuk.

"I get to hang out with my family and build LEGOs that I never built," said Charlotte Melnychuk.

The Melnychuk family came to the "Build a Village at Kingsway" event to enjoy some building time together. Dec. 1, 2021. (CTV News Edmonton)

Building workshops take place on Wednesdays between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Participants need to sign a waiver before they can start building.

One co-hort can build per table. Spots are available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Tables are spaced out and the LEGO pieces are sanitized and binned for three days between building sessions to reduce the risk of anyone getting sick.

The workshops are free and open to people of all ages.

The mall will unveil the final version of the village on Dec. 18.