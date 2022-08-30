'You couldn't wipe this smile off my face': Edmonton musician's stolen guitar recovered
An Edmonton musician is no longer playing the blues now that his 1964 Red Telecaster guitar is back in his hands.
“To be honest, I was pretty depressed and I’m a happy dude right now,” said Kelly Bourdages, leader of the band Trick Ryder.
The guitar, gifted to him by Canadian Country Legend Big George Moody 40 years ago, was stolen from his truck earlier this month.
“I went and played with my other guitar, it wasn’t the same,” said Bourdages. “I felt so violated.”
After nearly two weeks thinking he’d never see the guitar again, someone spotted it.
“I don’t know who had it, I don’t care, we said no questions asked, we said we’d do a reward, we kept our word and we gave a reward,” Bourdages said.
“Red found its way home. I’m not going to lie, I think I’m going to tell my girlfriend she can sleep on the couch because this one’s coming to bed with me.”
He’s thankful for the support while the guitar was missing but said the whole ordeal has taught him a valuable lesson.
“My stuff now is all in storage, it’s under lock and key with surveillance, with cameras and actually there’s guards at these storage units so I learned my lesson,” he said.
The guitar did suffer a bit of damage Bourdages said can be fixed.
“I’m elated. You couldn’t wipe this smile off my face.”
With files from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new rocket on Artemis I mission
NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first Artemis I mission countdown this week.
Proposed alcohol guidelines recommend no more than 2 drinks per week
Newly proposed guidelines for alcohol for alcohol consumption says Canadians should stick to a maximum of two drinks per week in order to reduce their risk of negative health consequences.
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during Bible camp exorcism
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan Bible camp.
PM Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Wednesday, sources say
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow at Rideau Hall, CTV News has learned. The move comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, B.C.
Ukrainian family wishes they were warned about B.C.'s pricey rental market
Ukrainians who have escaped their war-torn country are arriving in British Columbia to find themselves thrust into the province's ultra-competitive rental market with little help finding a home.
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
NEW | Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?
With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies at age 91: Russian media
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying.
Turning off your phone's Wi-Fi doesn't actually turn off the Wi-Fi. Here's why
If you think you've turned off your phone's Wi-Fi, your phone may still be using Wi-Fi services in the background. CTVNews.ca explains how to properly turn off your phone's Wi-Fi.
Calgary
-
'You aren't driving alone': Victim of road rage shares message for drivers
An Edmonton man who was heading to see relatives in Calgary last weekend says he and the rest of his family are lucky to be alive following a run-in with an angry driver.
-
Driver killed in crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Fatal stabbing in Inglewood condo building hallway deemed random: police
Homicide unit investigators have identified the victim and his accused killer in connection with Saturday's afternoon stabbing in an Inglewood condominium building.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during Bible camp exorcism
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan bible camp.
-
'This is a systemic issue': Sask. youth advocate to investigate independent school system
Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth Lisa Broda says she has reviewed all information handed over from the Ministry of Education
-
Children 5 to 11 years old to become eligible for COVID-19 booster in Sask.
Children aged five to 11-years-old in Saskatchewan will become eligible for COVID-19 booster doses starting Aug. 31, 2022.
Regina
-
Children 5 to 11 years old to become eligible for COVID-19 booster in Sask.
Children aged five to 11-years-old in Saskatchewan will become eligible for COVID-19 booster doses starting Aug. 31, 2022.
-
Garth Brooks reacts to Riders' rendition of 'Friends in Low Places'
Music superstar Garth Brooks praised a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for their recent on-field rendition of one of his hit songs.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during Bible camp exorcism
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan Bible camp.
Atlantic
-
Mountie who investigated N.S. mass shooter linked to murder case under federal review
An RCMP officer who investigated the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooter has been linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
-
Man charged in connection with sexual assaults and harassment on Bedford, N.S. trails
An 18-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a series of sexual assaults and harassment incidents over the last month at a number of locations in the same area of Bedford, N.S.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, increase in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19, as well as an increase in hospitalizations, in its weekly update.
Toronto
-
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
-
Ontario woman shocked lost $20K engagement ring diamond not covered by insurance
An Ontario woman was shocked to learn her insurance policy wouldn't cover the cost of replacing a lost diamond in her engagement ring.
-
'I’m at a loss for words': Family, friends visit scene of fatal Barrie crash
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Montreal
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province. 'We can't hide the fact that there's been a change in the political climate in Quebec,' said Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. 'I was given a bulletproof vest, for example.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Dryer, cooler weather expected later this week in Montreal
A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday.
-
PQ leader accuses author of Montreal Gazette cartoon of 'Quebec bashing'
A cartoon in the Montreal Gazette on Tuesday has drawn the ire of the Parti Quebecois (PQ) and others who call it a clear example of 'Quebec bashing' and a stain on the legacy of Rene Levesque.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Pakistani community collecting supplies for flood-ravaged homeland
Unprecedented monsoon rains have ravaged Pakistan, leaving large swaths of the south-Asian nation underwater. More than 1,000 people are dead, millions more have been displaced and aid is urgently needed.
-
Back to school and back to 'normal' for Ottawa's French public and catholic students
Tens of thousands of students in Ottawa’s French public and French catholic school boards returned to the classroom Tuesday for the first day of a new school year. After years of COVID-19 restrictions, there is hope that this year will be different and won’t include online learning interruptions.
-
Ottawa's top doctor stops short of recommending masks in schools
Ottawa's medical officer of health is stopping short of recommending everyone wear a mask in Ottawa schools as students return to class. However, Dr. Vera Etches said masks are "another layer of protection" for children, teachers and families during the school year.
Kitchener
-
Brantford woman dealing with aftermath of 'nightmare' fire
“This is where my life flashed before my eyes,” Patricia Attwell says, gesturing at a charred and boarded-up building.
-
Justin Trudeau stops in Kitchener to announce $2 billion for housing initiatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen were in Kitchener Tuesday to make a major housing announcement.
-
Waterloo public school board commits $12 million to improve ventilation systems
As a new fall semester quickly approaches, school boards are looking to optimize their air quality in schools through improved filtration and ventilation.
Northern Ontario
-
First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road
A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
'I’m at a loss for words': Family, friends visit scene of fatal Barrie crash
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
Special Olympics Ontario golf returns with Hometown Games tournament
Eleven Special Olympic Ontario athletes from North Bay took part in the year-end golf tournament at Osprey Links in Callander.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed alcohol guidelines recommend no more than 2 drinks per week
Newly proposed guidelines for alcohol for alcohol consumption says Canadians should stick to a maximum of two drinks per week in order to reduce their risk of negative health consequences.
-
'She was happy. She was feisty': Manitoba's oldest resident passes away at 111 years old
A Manitoba woman, the province’s oldest living resident, is being remembered by her family as a funny, sharp woman with a passion for learning.
-
Backlog processing study permits impacting international students destined for Manitoba
A federal backlog processing international study permits is impacting post-secondary students destined for Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
Ukrainian family wishes they were warned about B.C.'s pricey rental market
Ukrainians who have escaped their war-torn country are arriving in British Columbia to find themselves thrust into the province's ultra-competitive rental market with little help finding a home.
-
B.C. premier cites ambulance 'investment' as he addresses infant death
Premier John Horgan said he was heartbroken by the recent death of an infant while waiting for an ambulance in Barriere, B.C., adding his government had made a “significant investment” in rural and remote medical transport.
-
Woman shouted racial slurs and spat on North Vancouver business owner, police say
After a North Vancouver business owner reported being spat on while having racial slurs hurled at him, Mounties say they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.
Vancouver Island
-
Daughters of murdered Vancouver Island man seek answers, accountability years after his death
The daughters of a murdered Metchosin, B.C., man are looking for answers, accountability and change to federal public safety policies three years after he was found dead in his home.
-
Langford's newest park named in honour of two men who died fighting fire in 1967
A new city park in Langford, B.C., has been named after two firefighters who died while attending a nearby fire on Skirt Mountain more than 50 years ago. During the summer of 1967, Vancouver Island was experiencing an extremely hot and dry summer. Two pilots, Alex Davidson and Robert Moore, were piloting a Canso water bomber stationed in Prince George, B.C., when a decision was made to reposition the plane at Patricia Bay off Vancouver Island.
-
'Bit of a miracle': Man escapes house fire in View Royal, tries to save pets
Firefighters say a man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke at a home in View Royal, B.C., on Monday evening. The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. at a home along Evelyn Heights. Firefighters from View Royal, Colwood and Langford all attended the blaze, which started in the home's first floor living room.