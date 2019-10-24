EDMONTON - Movie fans in Edmonton will have the chance to try out a new, immersive viewing experience starting next week, as the Scotiabank Theatre in West Edmonton Mall begins screening 4DX movies.

Viewers will also be able to feel and smell during the experience.

“You're watching a movie, there's rain, there's wind there's fog there's bubbles, your seat is moving in concert with the action on the big screen,” said Sarah Van Lange of Cineplex Entertainment.

“You're watching fast and the furious and there'll be the smell of burnt rubber if there's a morning scene you'll have the smell of coffee or jungle or ocean.”

The new technology is designed to get people out of the house to watch movies.

“We're finding more and more movie lovers are coming to our theatres in a way that they can't replicate at home,” Van Lange said.

Renovations to the theatre took about two months.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Graham Neil.