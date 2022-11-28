'You won’t see the same song twice': Metallica to perform 2 shows in Edmonton in 2024

Forget about Santa Claus, Metallica is coming to town.

The heavy metal legends will play two nights in Edmonton as part of their M72 World Tour.

The band is calling the two nights a “No Repeat Weekend,” promising a different show each night.

“Two totally different set lists with two different bands opening the show each night! Purchase a two-day ticket, and you won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs spanning our 40+ years of being lucky enough to make music,” the band said in a writeup on their website.

The 22-city tour kicks off in April 2023, but the band won’t make it to Commonwealth Stadium until Aug. 23 and 24, 2024.

The opening bands for night one will be Pantera and Mammoth WVH, and Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on night two.

Edmonton and Montreal are the only Canadian stops on the tour.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 2, with discounts on two-day tickets.

More information about the tour is available on the band’s website.