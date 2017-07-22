A 14-year-old girl died Sunday morning after drowning in a north Edmonton pond, a family friend told CTV News.

Crews responded to a call of a girl drowning in the area of Crystallina Nera Way at approximately 1:54 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters arrived at 2 p.m. and pulled the girl out of the pond four minutes later.

The young girl was provided life support immediately and transported to the hospital, Fire Rescue said.

“Some local guys were trying to rescue her, and they got caught, from my understanding, they got caught in the mud and are very frustrated by conditions,” Acting District Fire Chief Ed Pitman said at the scene.

The family friend said Khrystna Maksymova and her younger sister were walking a neighbour’s dog before she died. The dog got off-leash, and the 14-year-old – who her friend said was a very strong swimmer – attempted to rescue it, but is believed to have gotten stuck in weeds and mud.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Maksymov.