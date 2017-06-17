Former UFC fighter and Boyle native Tim Hague is fighting for his life after he suffered a brain injury during a boxing match at the Shaw Conference Centre Friday night.

Hague suffered the brain injury after he was knocked out by Adam Braidwood. Hague hit the canvas hard and was transported to the hospital moments later.

In a Facebook comment, Jackie Neil, Hague’s sister, said her 34-year-old brother underwent brain surgery.

On Saturday afternoon, Neil sent a family statement to CTV News:

“Tim is currently with all his immediate family. He is in critical condition. We ask for prayers and privacy at this awful, unexpected time.”