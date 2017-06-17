Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Alberta boxer Tim Hague in critical condition after knockout in Edmonton
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 4:43PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 17, 2017 6:14PM MDT
Former UFC fighter and Boyle native Tim Hague is fighting for his life after he suffered a brain injury during a boxing match at the Shaw Conference Centre Friday night.
Hague suffered the brain injury after he was knocked out by Adam Braidwood. Hague hit the canvas hard and was transported to the hospital moments later.
In a Facebook comment, Jackie Neil, Hague’s sister, said her 34-year-old brother underwent brain surgery.
On Saturday afternoon, Neil sent a family statement to CTV News:
“Tim is currently with all his immediate family. He is in critical condition. We ask for prayers and privacy at this awful, unexpected time.”
Tim Hague, 34, is in critical condition after being knocked out by Adam Braidwood at the Shaw Conference Centre on Friday, June 16, 2017.
