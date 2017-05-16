Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Alberta government granted intervener status in pipeline judicial review
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 5:41PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 16, 2017 7:19PM MDT
The Alberta government will get a voice in a court challenge of a proposed pipeline project, the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project, when it reaches the Federal Court of Appeal.
The province has been granted intervener status in hearings over federal approval of the project.
A total of 16 groups, including First Nations, environmentalists, and the cities of Vancouver and Burnaby filed for the judicial review.
Officials said the province filed an intervention application with the court on April 13, 2017.
“It’s very important that Alberta’s position on this critical project be advanced in this process,” Premier Rachel Notley said Tuesday. “After all, the twinning of the Trans Mountain Pipeline’s been approved by the NEB and the federal cabinet.
“It is in the national interest.”
The project would triple the amount of Alberta bitumen that flows to the coast of B.C.
For the hearing, as an intervener, Alberta can’t give evidence, but will be allowed to offer written and oral submissions.
The hearing is expected to take place in the fall.
With files from Bill Fortier
Premier Rachel Notley is expected to be meeting with B.C. officials to discuss Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline. (Supplied)
Premier Rachel Notley speaks to reporters at the Alberta Legislature on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Courtesy: Alberta Government
