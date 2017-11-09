A St. Albert man is pleading with police and the public to help him find his wife’s ashes after they were stolen from his home on Monday afternoon.

RCMP said there was a break-in at a home on Deerfield Way between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The thieves stole a safe and a jewelry box that contained a locket with the homeowner’s dead wife’s ashes.

“When I walked upstairs to my room, my nightstand draws were open, and there was stuff that was in the nightstand all over the bed,” Corey Foy said. “They took everything out of the nightstand that was valuable like watches, bracelets – my other set of truck keys.”

Foy's wife lost her battle with cancer last year. She left three daughters behind.

“After she passed, I had a locket made for myself and each of the girls with a portion of her ashes in it. Mine was in the jewelry box,” Foy said. “It doesn’t have any monetary value. It has huge sentimental value.”

Police are looking for black Honda Fit that was seen parked on the driveway during the robbery with four teenage males inside.

RCMP is encouraging anyone with information about this theft to contact them at 780-458-7700. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“If you’ve already tossed it, leave a note where the RCMP can find it so that we can recover it,” he said.

With files from Amanda Anderson