RCMP is searching for three people who attempted to steal an ATM from a gas station northeast of Edmonton Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Esso on Range Road 223 and Highway 16 at 4:38 a.m. An employee told police three people wearing disguises attached chains to an ATM and to a Chevrolet pickup truck, RMCP said.

The thieves tried to pull the machine out of the building, but the chains broke and they fled the scene, RCMP said.

The Chevrolet was found nearby, and officers discovered it was stolen from Fort Saskatchewan.

Police are searching for the three people who attempted to steal the ATM.

RCMP said the building suffered significant damage.