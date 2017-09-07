Officials at Strathcona County issued a ban on non-essential water use for residents in a number of areas Thursday.

The ban applies to those living in Sherwood Park, Ardrossan, Josephburg, Half Moon Lake, Collingwood Cove, Antler Lake and Fultonvale – residents in those areas are being advised to use water only for essential purposes.

According to the County, the ban is being put in place due to EPCOR construction restricting water supply, along with additional demands on the water supply due to the hot weather.

At this time, the county said the community has about two days of water storage, and the ban is being used to make sure the water reserve meets the demand for drinking and cooking, and firefighting, if needed.

Residents are advised to take short showers, turn off taps while brushing teeth or shaving, and putting off non-essential laundry and dishwashing.

Also, under the ban, water truck fill stations in Sherwood Park, Ardrossan and Half Moon Lake will be closed until further notice.

More details on the water ban have been posted on Strathcona County's website.