Edmonton Fire Rescue officials are blaming a candle for an overnight fire that caused extensive damage in a north-side duplex.

Firefighters were called to the duplex, located in the area of 135 Avenue and 119 Street on Monday, May 15 – the call came in at 10:32 p.m., and crews were on scene five minutes later.

Crews arrived to find flames and smoke visible from one side of the duplex.

The three people inside at the time managed to escape unharmed.

Meanwhile, firefighters had the blaze under control by 11:10 p.m., and it was out by midnight.

Officials said damage to the main floor of the home was extensive. Power had to be disconnected to both sides of the duplex.

The cause was found to be a candle placed too close to a curtain in a bedroom.

Damage to the structure has been pegged at $200,000, and the contents is $20,000.