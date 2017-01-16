Crews at the Edmonton Ski Club were scrambling over the weekend to clean up, after vandals struck the facility for a second time in recent months.

In a post on the club’s website, officials said at some point early Sunday, vandals damaged a lift shack and its contents, tearing out cables and destroying equipment.

The vandalism happened as the club was set to host the Edmonton Alpine Ski Racing Society’s annual competition Sunday.

“Fortunately, our staff came in early and thanks to their herculean efforts repairs were made in time for the race to continue,” ESC Executive Director Ken Saunders said in the post. “It’s so frustrating that such an important City asset continually falls victim to senseless vandalism.”

Back in December, the club said vandals cut a cable from a surface lift, tore out wiring in the T-bar electrical panel and tagged a number of buildings with profane graffiti – damage was estimated to be about $5,000.