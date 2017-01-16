Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton Ski Club hit by vandals, again
Staff at Edmonton Ski Club staff said the facility was struck by vandals early Sunday, January 15, 2017. Supplied.
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 12:58PM MST
Crews at the Edmonton Ski Club were scrambling over the weekend to clean up, after vandals struck the facility for a second time in recent months.
In a post on the club’s website, officials said at some point early Sunday, vandals damaged a lift shack and its contents, tearing out cables and destroying equipment.
The vandalism happened as the club was set to host the Edmonton Alpine Ski Racing Society’s annual competition Sunday.
“Fortunately, our staff came in early and thanks to their herculean efforts repairs were made in time for the race to continue,” ESC Executive Director Ken Saunders said in the post. “It’s so frustrating that such an important City asset continually falls victim to senseless vandalism.”
Back in December, the club said vandals cut a cable from a surface lift, tore out wiring in the T-bar electrical panel and tagged a number of buildings with profane graffiti – damage was estimated to be about $5,000.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Man robbed at gun point, shot after car chase collision in Gibbons: RCMP
- Alberta PC leader candidate Jason Kenney challenged on all sides by unity plan
- Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in northeast Edmonton
- Man in custody after leading officers on slow-speed chase in an RV
- Edmonton Ski Club hit by vandals, again
- Fatal collision leaves Highway 43 closed for several hours
- Draisaitl, Letestu scores in shootout as Oilers beat Flames 2-1
- ‘It’s disgusting’: Jean responds to PM’s comment on Alta. oilsands 3
- Slaying of two men linked to drug trade, gang rivalry 1
- Two facing dozens of charges after home, storage lockers in Ft. Saskatchewan searched