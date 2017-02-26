Edmonton police is asking the public to help them locate a violent offender that did not return to the Alberta Hospital Friday night.

Dean Goulet, 39, left the Alberta Hospital Friday afternoon and failed to return by his 10 p.m. court-ordered curfew, police said.

EPS said Goulet is a “prolific violent offender” who has served time in prison for a number of robberies and firearm related crimes.

His court conditions include:

Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Must not consume alcohol or drugs

Must not be near places that sell or serve alcohol

Must not be with anyone with a criminal history

Edmonton police describe Goulet as 6-feet tall, 178 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Goulet’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him, and contact EPS at 780-423-4567.