EPS ask for public assistance to locate violent offender
EPS is asking the public for assistance to locate violent offender Dean Goulet, 39, who failed to make his 10 p.m. curfew Friday night.
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 11:02AM MST
Edmonton police is asking the public to help them locate a violent offender that did not return to the Alberta Hospital Friday night.
Dean Goulet, 39, left the Alberta Hospital Friday afternoon and failed to return by his 10 p.m. court-ordered curfew, police said.
EPS said Goulet is a “prolific violent offender” who has served time in prison for a number of robberies and firearm related crimes.
His court conditions include:
- Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Must not consume alcohol or drugs
- Must not be near places that sell or serve alcohol
- Must not be with anyone with a criminal history
Edmonton police describe Goulet as 6-feet tall, 178 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Goulet’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him, and contact EPS at 780-423-4567.
