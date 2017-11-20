Edmonton police have confirmed the death of a young man found on the south side Sunday was non-criminal.

Sources have confirmed to CTV News that Tyler Emes, 18, was found dead near train tracks on the south side. According to a social media post he was last seen early Sunday morning after a night out at The Ranch on 61 Avenue and 104 Street.

The death was being treated as suspicious initially, but police confirmed to CTV News Monday that his death was non-criminal.

MacEwan University president Deborah Saucier released a statement Monday afternoon, confirming the individual who died Sunday was a student.

“We are extremely distressed by the news of the loss of one of our students,” Saucier said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends who are dealing with this tragic event. We have been in contact with the family and we will do everything we can to assist them during this difficult time.”

Later Monday, a Facebook page for the Slave Lake Minor Hockey Association posted a photo and statement reacting to Emes’ death.

With files from David Ewasuk