Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating an arson following a fire inside a local restaurant Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the Press’d Sandwich Company in west Grande Prairie at approximately 7 a.m. after a witness noticed fire at the back of the restaurant.

The Grade Prairie fire department extinguished the fire, and after investigating, they believe it was set intentionally, police said.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the alleged arson is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.