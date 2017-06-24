Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man charged with death of mother on Ermineskin First Nation
Published Saturday, June 24, 2017 2:05PM MDT
A 25-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection to the death of his mother on the Ermineskin First Nation in 2015.
After a two-year investigation, Maskwacis RCMP charged Scott Ermineskin with manslaughter and indignity to human remains after allegedly killing his mother, Sharon Ermineskin, on July 3, 2015.
Ermineskin is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Four-year-old dies in collision with car in Mill Woods
- Canadian Armed Forces member charged with child porn offences
- Police investigating suspicious death of man in northeast Edmonton 2
- City makes changes to west Edmonton crosswalk where woman was killed 1
- Edmonton woman dies in two-vehicle collision near Sylvan Lake
- Storm wreckage to take over a month to clean up: Red Deer officials 1
- Duplex off Whyte Avenue significantly damaged by fire
- Three in custody after carjacking on the south side
- Oilers GM says Eberle trade tied to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl
- Free admission to all Edmonton outdoor pools, starting July 1