A 25-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection to the death of his mother on the Ermineskin First Nation in 2015.

After a two-year investigation, Maskwacis RCMP charged Scott Ermineskin with manslaughter and indignity to human remains after allegedly killing his mother, Sharon Ermineskin, on July 3, 2015.

Ermineskin is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday.